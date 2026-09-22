Cork footballers Steven Sherlock and Tommy Walsh part of All-Star nominees list

CORK'S Steven Sherlock and Tommy Walsh have been named as part of the 45-man list as nominees for the PwC GAA/GPA All-Star football nominations for 2026.

St Finbarrs' Sherlock was the third top scorer in this year's championship with 0-43, only Kerry's David Clifford and Mayo talisman Ryan O'Donoghue recorded more.

Kanturk man Walsh had an equally impressive year with memorable moments such as his two-pointer in Cork's win over Donegal in Ballybofey.

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All-Ireland champions Mayo received the most nominations with 11.

Kerry had seven while Dublin (five), Westmeath (four), Armagh, Monaghan, Louth (three each), Tyrone, Galway, Roscommon (two each) and Donegal (one) were the other counties to be represented.

PwC GAA/GPA ALL-STARS FOOTBALL NOMINATIONS 2026

Goalkeepers: Rory Beggan (Monaghan); Jack Livingstone (Mayo); Shane Murphy (Kerry).

Defenders: Sam Callinan, Jack Coyne, Enda Hession, David McBrien, Donnacha McHugh (all Mayo); Jason Foley, Mike Breen (both Kerry); Jarlath Óg Burns, Tiernan Kelly (both Armagh); Dara McDonnell, Craig Lennon (both Louth); Ronan Wallace, Matthew Whittaker (both Westmeath); David Byrne, Charlie McMorrow (both Dublin); Tommy Walsh (Cork); Niall Devlin (Tyrone); Dylan Byrne (Monaghan).

Midfielders: Jack Carney (Mayo); Mark O’Shea (Kerry); Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone); John Maher (Galway); Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin); Michael Langan (Donegal).

Forwards: Darragh Beirne, Ryan O’Donoghue, Kobe McDonald, Jordan Flynn (all Mayo); David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Dylan Geaney (all Kerry); Niall Scully, Con O’Callaghan (both Dublin); Darragh Heneghan, Diarmuid Murtagh (both Roscommon); Sam McCartan, Brandon Kelly (both Westmeath); Steven Sherlock (Cork); Stephen O’Hanlon (Monaghan); Ciarán Downey (Louth); Oisín Conaty (Armagh); Robert Finnerty (Galway).

PwC GAA/GPA FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

David Clifford (Kerry); Ryan O’Donoghue, Jack Carney (both Mayo).

PwC GAA/GPA YOUNG FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Darragh Beirne, Kobe McDonald (both Mayo); Dara McDonnell (Louth).