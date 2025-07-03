Sport

Clubber TV to stream two Cork football league finals

July 3rd, 2025 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty and the Barrs meet in the Division 1 league final on Friday.

CLUBBER TV’s coverage of the Cork GAA club scene will begin this weekend when the platform will stream two county football league finals on Friday evening.

Clubber will stream the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 football final between Clonakilty and St Finbarr’s in Ballygarvan (7.30pm) while the Division 2 decider between Carbery Rangers and Knocknagree in Ballyvourney (7.30pm) will be on the service too.

The cost for an individual game is €12.99 each while an annual pass is available at €149.99. The annual pass also includes club games from across the country including Kerry, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Meath.

The Cork County Board finalised a deal with Clubber earlier this year to broadcast their club championship matches for the next three seasons, replacing Rebels Online.

