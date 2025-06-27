Clonakilty need result against Castlehaven to book spot in Division 1 league final

CLONAKILTY footballers know what they need to do to qualify for the Division 1 county league final. Once they avoid defeat to Castlehaven this Sunday in Ballinacarriga (11.30am), Clon will book their spot in the league decider against the Barrs.

Currently, the Barrs top the table on 16 points after playing all their games. Then it’s Nemo (who have played all their matches) and Clon on 14 points each. The permutations are straightforward for Clon in this local derby. Win or draw, and they qualify for the league final against the Barrs. Lose, and Nemo Rangers will face the Barrs in the decider.

Last weekend, St Finbarr’s received a walkover from Newcestown while Nemo Rangers beat the already-relegated St Michael’s 0-16 to 2-7.

The choice of Randal Óg’s ground in Ballinacarriga is an interesting one, with Martin O’Brien’s Clonakilty team set to play their Premier SFC round-robin game with Carbery Rangers at the venue in September.