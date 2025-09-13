Tributes paid to West Cork Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy

Local councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy, a Fianna Fáil man and native of Eyeries, Beara, passed away unexpectedly at his home this morning.

A vocal and measured speaker at council meetings, Cllr Murphy brought a pragmatic and realistic point of view in even the most heated of debates. The West Cork man and former Urhan footballer served as mayor of the country in 2018, a role he himself described as his ‘proudest moment to date’. One year later he raised almost €20,000 for a number of local charities with a parachute jump, but this came some years after he captained Beara to win their first-ever Premier 1 Minor title in 1988, defeating St Finbarr’s. He was also a member of the Urhan squad that beat Midleton in the 1992 Cork Junior A Football Championship where a final tally of 1-06 to 0-03 ended a 32-year drought for the club.

Patrick Gerard joined local politics in 2008, when he was co-opted into Cllr Donal Casey’s vacant seat. He began his educational journey with a degree in production engineering, followed by a graduate diploma in entrepreneurship and a stint in the Ford Motor Company in Wales before entering the disability sector. A wheelchair user since a car accident in 1993, he brought his personal expertise to hand, working with the Centre for Independent Living in Limerick, and later taking the position of manager with the National Learning Network in Bantry.

He was a vocal supporter of developing the local economy, pushing for the development of the Barryroe gas and oil field, and broadly praising investment for the West Cork area, particularly for the island and more isolated communities.

Taoiseach and Uachtarán Fhianna Fáil, Micheál Martin TD expressed his condolences, on the passing of his ‘friend, fellow party member and councillor’.

'Patrick Gerard was a natural public representative. He was a long standing member of West Cork Development Partnership and a founding member of Cork Local Link and Employability West Cork.'

In his tribute to his friend, the Taoiseach recalled how the Eyeries man cared deeply and passionately about his place and the people he represented.

'He advocated for them. Patrick Gerard was passionate about community development and worked tirelessly on behalf of the communities he represented. He overcame adversity in his early life with great courage and determination. He was warm, positive and inspirational. On a personal basis, I always enjoyed his company and found him friendly, kind and insightful. His was an important and respected voice within the party along with his community and county.

‘On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I offer my deepest sympathy to Patrick Gerard’s brothers Michael and Noel and his wider family, along with his community in West Cork.’

Cllr Murphy is remembered by his brothers Michael and Noel, nephews Jake and Cory, extended family, neighbours, and friends. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.