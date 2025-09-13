Castlelack join the U12 Schoolgirls Premier title-race

CASTLELACK have moved into SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 Schoolgirls Premier League title contention. This was following their fifth victory of the season, a 3-2 win over Bay Rovers.

The race for the U12 Schoolgirls Premier trophy is proving one of the most intriguing of all the WCCSL’s age-grades in 2025.

Once all fixtures have been completed, the U12 Schoolgirls nine-club division will split into two separate knockout competitions.

The top five ranked clubs will battle it out for the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League trophy while the bottom four will contest the U12 Schoolgirls Championship.

Clonakilty AFC and Drinagh Rangers have completed their respective U12 Schoolgirls fixture-lists and sit joint-top of the standings on 17 points apiece.

Third placed Castlelack headed into their second last fixture sitting four points behind the co-leaders.

A five-goal classic ensued in which Bay pushed Castlelack all the way. Lily-Rose O’Donovan scored twice for Rovers but Isabella Santos, Romy Kelleher and Molly O’Callaghan efforts won it for a delighted Castlelack.

***

U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group A pacesetters Lyre Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Clonakilty AFC in Lyre. Group leaders Lyre had Hana O’Connell on the scoresheet with Clonakilty’s Sally McAuley replying for the visitors.

That outcome maintained Rovers’ three-point advantage over second placed Clonakilty although the latter has two games in hand heading towards the group’s conclusion.

Elsewhere in U14 Schoolgirls Premier Group A, Beara United and Dunmanway Town served up an eleven-goal extravaganza in Castletownbere.

It finished 7-4 in Dunmanway’s favour following a terrific advert for schoolgirls football. Keelin Sullivan netted a hat-trick for the hosts with Emma Downey also getting on Beara’s scoresheet.

A third Dunmanway victory of the season was secured thanks to a Keira Kelly hat-trick. Lucy McCarthy (2), Theresa Crowley and Amelie McCarthy were also on target for a Town side that has moved within four points of Clonakilty.

***

U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group B has been completed with Sullane emerging as group winners thanks to five wins and a draw from their six fixtures. Drinagh Rangers were three points behind in second, ahead of Castlelack and Riverside Athletic.

The U16 Schoolgirls age-grade has concluded for the current season with Drinagh Rangers having won both the league title and SuperValu U16 Schoolgirls Cup.

Lyre Rovers claimed the SuperValu U16 Schoolgirls Shield, defeating Bay Rovers in 1-0 in the decider. Katelyn Ponton netted the all-important winner.