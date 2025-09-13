West Cork unites for Memory Walk

WEST Cork will proudly host two Alzheimer’s Memory Walk events this year as part of the nationwide Alzheimer’s Memory Walk supported by Aviva.

The walks will take place on Sunday September 21st in honour of World Alzheimer’s Day.

The Cork walks will take place in Macroom and Bantry, bringing together families, friends, and communities to walk in solidarity with the 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland—and to remember those who are no longer with us.

Now in its sixth year, the Alzheimer’s Memory Walk supported by Aviva is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of connection, compassion, and community.

In 2024, nearly 3,500 walkers nationwide raised over €150,000 to support vital services including daycare, support groups, family carer training, social clubs, Memory Cafés, and the ASI national helpline.

The Macroom Memory Walk will start at the Macroom castle gates at 11am

And will be led by Aindrias Moynihan TD and Nicola Canty, local champion and member of Friends of ASI Macroom, along a scenic 3.2km route.

Aindrias Moynihan TD, whose father had dementia, shared: ‘Taking part in the Macroom Memory Walk is a way to give back and to help ensure other families have access to the same support we received. It made a real difference to our family and to dad’s quality of life. The Bantry Memory Walk will start at the green area near the SuperValu at 11am.

For further information and to register visit www.memorywalk.ie.