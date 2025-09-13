Youth group creatives unveil mural in Bandon

BANDON Family Centre’s Youth Group unveiled their long-anticipated mural at Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon on Saturday August 30th.

Since early spring, the BFC youth group was working with artist Deirdre Pattwell on a prototype for their art piece and unveiled the Celtic-themed mural on Saturday with stunning elements including a sea goddess, St Brigid, and Bandon’s natural surroundings.

The mural is at the entrance to Riverview Shopping Centre the official ribbon cutting ceremony drew an impressive crowd, including Bandon-Kinsale Social Democrat Cllr Ann Bambury.

Ben O’Connor, the youth group orator, gave an impassioned speech at the ceremony describing the mural as ‘a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together…a message of community, creativity and possibility. It tells us that our young people’s voices matter, that our energy and imaginations bring colour, hope and new beginnings to our town.’

‘I would like to express our deepest thank you to the National Youth Council. Their funding is not just financial help, it is a mode of confidence in our ability to dream big and create something beautiful. We also thank Creative Bandon for their generosity and their belief in projects like this, which allows creativity to flourish in our community.’

Following the unveiling ceremony, BFC youth group band ‘Falling from Mars’ gave an electric performance of rock classics inside the Riverview Shopping Centre.

The performance marks their second live show as a group, who has been honing their craft through the BFC music programme with musician Martin Valley.

Their performance was followed by Castle Avenue, a rock band who formed via the BFC music programme last autumn and who are now spreading their wings as an independent group gigging in Bandon and beyond.

The mural art project is one of many creative programmes that Bandon Family Centre offer, with BFC CEO Louise Hackett championing the link between Arts and Health.

The BFC provides a third space for young people to explore the arts and foster community, improving their confidence and wellbeing through creativity and collaboration.

The youth group is co-ordinated by centre worker Ciara O’Regan, offering arts programmes free of charge. BFC youth group ethos is about inclusivity and connection, and everyone is welcome to enjoy.

For further information visit www.bandonfrc.ie or follow them on Facebook.

Deirdre Pattwell’s artwork can be explored via her Facebook page.