Bay Rovers defeat Togher to remain in contention for U15 Premier title

BAY Rovers wrapped up a busy week by winning Group B of the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U15 Schoolboys Premier League.

The Kealkill club travelled to Togher Celtic for their penultimate U15 Schoolboys Group B fixture. A point behind their opponents at kick off, Bay needed a positive result to take into their final group game away to Castlelack United.

A five-goal thriller ensued with Rovers edging Togher 3-2 thanks to a Brendan Harrington hat-trick. Sammy O’Mahony and Oisin Murray replied for Celtic.

That result moved Bay two clear of Togher at the top of the Group B standings prior to last Sunday’s fixture at Castlelack. There, Bay Rovers wrapped up a terrific U15 Schoolboys Group B campaign by winning 6-0. Eoghan Hickey (2), Fionn Wiseman, Eoin McCarthy, Cillian O’Shea and Timmy Gibbons were on target.

The Kealkill club will face Group A winners Skibbereen in a two-legged final to decide who wins this season’s U15 Schoolboys Championship title.

Elsewhere in Group B, Drinagh Rangers defeated Kilmichael Rovers 5-3 thanks to Sam Kingston (2), Eoin O’Donovan (2) and Ryan White strikes. Darragh McNulty, Ewan Irwin and Rory Ecklof were on target for Rovers.

***

A Dara Ryan hat-trick helped Lyre Rovers see off Drinagh Rangers and secure a 3-0 U14 Schoolboys Premier League victory in Lyre.

Rovers’ second win of the campaign elevated Lyre into a share of second place in the division alongside Castlelack. Dunmanway Town lead the way atop the U14 Schoolboys Premier, two points clear of the chasing pack.

Sullane joined Clonakilty AFC United at the summit of the U14 Schoolboys Championship following a 6-0 triumph at home to Ardfield. Cole O’Tuama netted a hat-trick with Beirti De Roiste (2) and Hennadii Lisovyi providing the Ballyvourney club’s other goals.

Clonakilty AFC United had an opportunity to retake the outright lead of the division away to Skibbereen last Monday evening.

The Ballyvackey club drew 2-2 thanks to Charlie Hennessy and Robert Leahy goals. That point was enough to push Clonakilty AFC a point clear of the chasing pack.

***

Finbarr O’Mahony’s solitary strike earned Clonakilty AFC Reds’ second U13 Schoolboys Premier League win of the season away to Drinagh Rangers. O’Mahony’s goal cemented a 1-0 Reds win in a division Ardfield currently lead the way, two points ahead of Dunmanway Town.

Castlelack consolidated first place in the U13 Schoolboys Championship thanks to a 3-0 victory at home to Clonakilty AFC Greens. John Smithers, Tiernan Crewe and Liam Verling found the net to move the Brinny club two points clear of closest challengers Beara United.

***

The race for this season’s U12 Schoolboys Premier League title intensified last weekend. Castlelack Athletic leapfrogged Ardfield Mountaineers into the division’s top spot following 3-0 triumph at home to Drinagh Diamonds. Luke Bemelmans, Jack O’Callaghan and Noah Collins efforts secured Castlelack’s sixth win in eight league outings.

There was better news for the Drinagh Dynamos team who registered a hard-fought U12 Schoolboys Championship win away to Riverside Athletic in Carbery Park. Rory Hicks scored the only goal of the game to earn Dynamos their fourth league victory.

Beara United and Clonakilty United played out a thrilling U12 Schoolboys League One draw in Castletownbere. It finished 3-3 with Seán Kennedy netting a hat-trick for Clonakilty and Beara’s Michael O’Sullivan also scoring three times.