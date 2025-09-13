GAA NOTES: Collins leads Kilbree U16s to Shield title

CARBERY RANGERS: Rangers beat Ahán Gaels in the Rebel Óg West U14 Football Championship Division 2 Shield play-off. Rangers will play Kilmacabea/St James in the final. Team: Finn McMahon, Cormac Buckley, Tiernan Tobin O’Sullivan, Steven Hayes, Cathal Crowley, Eoin Kavannagh, Charlie Hennessy, Iarla Crowley, Killian Fitzpatrick, Dylan Baker, Michàel Hayes, Malcolm Vos, Liam Fargnoli, Micheal O’Shea, Will Jennings, Jack Sutton, Alexander O’Brien. Rangers beat Ballygarvan in the Rebel Óg West U12 Football League, 4-6 to 2-11. The U10 footballers welcomed Kilmacabea to Newtown on Friday for a Rebel Óg U10 GoGame. FIXTURES: Saturday September 13th, Rebel Óg West U12 Football League Shield play-off; Carbery Rangers v Bandon, in Ardagh at 11am; Monday, September 15th, Rebel Óg West U16 Football Championship Div 2 semi-final; Carbery Rangers v Bantry, at 6.30pm, venue to be confirmed.

ILEN ROVERS: The U14 boys won their championship semi-final on Friday evening against Castletownbere in Church Cross. The U8 boys took part in a West Cork blitz in Clonakilty on Saturday. The junior B team played a league game against St James in Ardfield, losing 4-12 to 1-8. They are playing their third championship game on Friday, September 12th (6.30pm) in Ballydehob against Bantry Blues. The junior ladies play Ballincollig on Sunday 14th (12:30pm) in Ballincollig. The U16 ladies and mentors had a comprehensive win last Saturday against Banteer in their Cork LGFA County quarter-final. They led at half-time by four points, but a few consecutive Ilen goals early into the second half gave them the winning edge. They have now qualified for the county B semi-final.

KILMEEN/KILBREE: Kilbree’s U16 hurlers produced a spirited and determined display to claim the shield final with a 3-13 to 1-12 victory over Owen Gaels in Enniskeane on Sunday. Kilbree hit the ground running, with Howard O’Donovan opening the scoring. Rory Twohig added two more before finishing to the net after an excellent pass from Craig McCarthy. Aaron Murphy then chipped in with a point before Sean McCarthy struck Kilbree’s second goal. Despite losing Reuben Whooley to injury, Kilbree showed great resilience in defence, led by captain Gearóid Collins. Kilbree led 2-8 to 1-5 at half-time. Owen Gaels started the second half brightly. However, Kilbree’s midfield pairing of O’Donovan and Jonathan Bennett worked tirelessly, while Tadhg O’Brien was immense at centre-back. Points from Donnacha O’Keeffe and O’Donovan steadied the ship before Rory Twohig struck for his second goal. The final whistle sparked joyous celebrations as captain and man-of-the-match Collins lifted the shield.

Team: Fionnán Twohig; James White, Gearóid Collins (captain), Ciarán Harrington; Donnacha O’Keeffe, Tadhg O’Brien, Tristan O’Driscoll; Howard O’Donovan, Jonathan Bennett; Darragh Collins, Rory Twohig, Sean McCarthy; Craig McCarthy, Aaron Murphy, Reuben Whooley. Subs: Byron Malone, Donnacha Hayes.

Kilbree’s Junior B hurlers produced a battling performance but fell short against Bandon, 0-19 to 0-14 in Ardfield on Sunday. Kilbree scores came from Daniel O’Leary, Barry Kirby, Brian Daly, Peter O’Sullivan, Jason Murray, Ogie Scannell and Jonathan Deasy.

Team: Aidan O’Shea; Darren Deasy, Olan Murphy, Shane McCarthy; John Clancy (captain), Brian O’Donovan, Barry Kirby; Daniel O’Leary, Jonathan Deasy; Jason Murray, Ogie Scannell, Conor O’Sullivan; Joe Barry, Brian Daly, Peter O’Sullivan. Subs: Ben Barry, Shane Keohane, Finian Deasy, Darragh Clancy.

Kilbree beat Grenagh 1-9 to 1-5 in the Junior Camogie Championship. Kilbree’s scores came from Caoimhe Murphy, Mairead Crowley, Leanne Sheehy and a goal from Aoife Dullea. Kilbree have group fixtures against Kilworth and Cobh to look forward to in the coming week. The minor footballers travelled to Rusheen to play Aghinagh in the football championship semi-final, which Kilmeen won 0-19 to 1-9 after extra-time. Key scores came from Jason Murray, Rory Twohig. They now play Kilmacabea/St James in the final.