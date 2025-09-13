Chris Collins scores four as WCL Premier champs Clonakilty Soccer Club up and running

SOME things never change. The top two from the past two seasons, Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers, got their West Cork League Premier Division campaigns off to winning starts.

Champions Clon beat newly-promoted Lyre Rovers 4-0 with Chris Collins scoring all FOUR goals, with two in each half. That’s four goals in game week one for Collins, to follow on from his 33-goal season last term.

Drinagh showed that they haven't gone away with a 6-2 victory over a youthful Dunmanway Town. Barry O’Driscoll (H) got the ball rolling with two goals inside the first 11 minutes before Tom McQueen made it 3-0.

Dunmanway hit back with two goals in the space of a minute courtesy of Sam Foley and Ciarán Kelleher. Drinagh burst the Town bubble instantly with O’Driscoll making it 4-2 before the break. Late goals from Robbie McQueen and Mark Grace sealed the win.

Also, Togher Celtic began their Premier campaign by beating Castletown Celtic 3-0. All the goals came in the opening half through Niall Hurley, Dylan O’Callaghan and Ian Crowley. Drinagh Rangers B beat Baltimore 9-0.

***

There were goals galore in the opening weekend of the Championship, too, with Skibbereen Celtic hammering Aultagh Celtic 8-0. Cian O’Brien and Adam O’Donovan scored a hat-trick each while Conor Hourihane and Brian O’Driscoll were also on target. Celtic led 3-0 at the break.

Four goals from Fabian Wadoloski fired Bay Rovers to an 8-3 victory over Skibbereen AFC. Barry O’Driscoll hit the net three times while the other goal came from a Ryan O’Boy penalty. A 3-1 break advantage was increased to 6-1 after 58 minutes. Niall O’Regan and Jason Collins (2) struck for Skibb.

Bunratty United saw off Castlelack 4-0 with Conor Brosnan and Killian O’Brien giving them a 2-0 half-time lead. Brosnan and Eoin O’Brien added two more to get the job done.

The lowest scoring game of the weekend still had the fastest goal, as James Iddon’s first-minute strike was enough for Aultagh Celtic to see off Spartak Mossgrove 1-0.