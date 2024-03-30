Baptism of fire for Fiona Everard at World Cross-Country

BANDON Athletic Club's Fiona Everard finished 63rd in the senior women's race at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia today.

The Enniskeane athlete was tested in the sweltering heat of Friendship Park, and the 2023 national senior cross country champion finished in a time of 36:35, just ahead of Irish team-mate Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) in 65th.

Senior Women 10km results: 1. Beatrice Chebet (KEN) – 31:05; 2. Lilian Kasait Rengeruk (KEN) – 31:08; 3. Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) – 31:09.

Irish finishing positions: 63. Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) 36:35; 65. Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) 37:01.