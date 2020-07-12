Ballinascarthy, Argideen Rangers and St Oliver Plunkett's get all clear to resume club activities next week

BALLINASCARTHY, Argideen Rangers and St Oliver Plunkett’s will all resume club activities in the week ahead after club members’ Covid-19 tests came back negative.

Ballinascarthy, Argideen Rangers and Plunkett’s, as a precautionary measure, all temporarily suspended their club activities after club members came in to contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19. As per the GAA’s return to play protocols, all activity must be stopped until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing. Subsequent tests were all returned negative.

Ballinascarthy have confirmed that they can resume collective training, Plunkett’s also received confirmation that a club member’s test came back negative, and Argideen Rangers' club members have also received the all-clear.

Ballinascarthy GAA Club said: ‘As per HSE Public Health guidance and GAA return to play protocol, Ballinascarthy GAA and Camogie clubs can resume collective training. We won't be making any comment on individual members’ medical history and remind everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Thank you.’