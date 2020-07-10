Plunkett’s become third West Cork GAA club to suspend all activity due to Covid contact

ST Oliver Plunkett’s has become the third West Cork GAA Club to suspend all activity after a club member came in contact with a person who has been confirmed to have Covid-19.

Both Argideen Rangers and Ballinascarthy GAA clubs have also suspended all GAA activities as club members are also believed to have been in contact last weekend with a person who since tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from St Oliver Plunkett’s said: ‘Our club has decided to suspend all activity effective immediately and until the officers and coaches review the matter over the period ahead.

‘We do not take this decision lightly and do so as a preventive and precautionary measure, demonstrating responsibility and care for our community, and setting the best example we can for club members and the wider public.

‘This has arisen as a club member has been deemed a ‘close contact’ to an individual confirmed as having Covid-19. As we are a close-knit community with brothers and sisters spread across many teams, parents and more involved across all levels of our games, we are endeavouring to reduce any potential risk by taking this action. We hope you can all appreciate our position at this time. Thank you and stay safe.’