Argideen Rangers halts all GAA activities in Covid precautionary measure

ARGIDEEN Rangers GAA Club has temporarily stopped all club activities ‪until Saturday, July 11th, after a number of club members believe they were in contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19.

It’s believed that a number of teams in West Cork have stood down from GAA activities after it emerged that players from local clubs were in contact last weekend with a person who since tested positive for Covid-19. Those players were involved in a number of challenge games over the weekend.

Argideen Rangers confirmed on Thursday evening that it is one of the clubs affected, as they released an update on their Facebook page.

‘Just to let our members know that as a precautionary measure we have decided to press pause on all group club activities ‪until Saturday, July 11th.‬ We will update you again on Saturday.‬

‘This is a precautionary measure, and is because a number of club members have told us that they may have been in contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19.

‘We in Argideen Rangers GAA feel it sensible and prudent to temporarily suspend both underage and adult group activities. We understand that anyone identified by Public Health authorities as a close contact will be tested for Covid-19.

‘We will keep you posted on the resumption of activities, and we remind you to respect the privacy of all involved.’

In the event of a suspected case of Covid-19, and per the GAA’s return to play protocols, all activity must be stopped until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing.