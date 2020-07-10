Ballinascarthy GAA Club temporarily suspends collective team training at all grades due to Covid contact tracing protocols

BALLINASCARTHY GAA Club is the second West Cork club to stop all club activities after it’s believed that members were in contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19.

On Thursday evening Argideen Rangers announced that they have stopped all club activities until Saturday, July 11th, as a precautionary measure after the club confirmed that ‘a number of club members have told us that they may have been in contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19.’

On Friday morning, Ballinascarthy GAA announced that they have also stopped all club activities. This relates to the club’s GAA and camogie clubs.

‘Please note that collective team training at all grades is temporarily suspended to comply with HSE public health advice and guidance from Croke Park on contact tracing protocols. This decision is taken to ensure the continued safety of all members of the Ballinascarthy community. This decision will be reviewed again early next week. We continue to advise all members to adhere to HSE social distancing, hand hygiene and cough etiquette guidance,’ the club said.

In the event of a suspected case of Covid-19, all activity must be stopped until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing.