This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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IN NEWS

A €1 million investment in the New Year will transform Skibbereen's Eurospar supermarket and create new jobs locally

West Cork schools including MICC in Dunmanway and Derryclough Primary School in Drinagh received fake email bomb threats

We have a two-page photo special of the Southern Star's West Cork Farming Awards winners for 2026. See the full feature inside this week's Southern Star

Skibbereen’s Collins family are hitting the screens this Sunday for Ireland’s Fittest Family

Bandon musician’s Dáil housing protest featured in new film

IN LIFE

Read about the ex monk from the US who found his spiritual home on Heir Island

IN SPORT

New Beamish Cup format to be used in January with two-legged ties

Carbery JAHC winners Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas are ready for a county semi-final against Donoughmore with blue and yellow flags up all over the villages of Coppeen and Castletownkenneigh

The Black and Amber added a Carbery U21 B hurling championship to their U21 C football success. The beat Ahán Gaels in their hurling decider in Newcestown.

Bandon beat Clonakilty 22-3 in their Munster Junior League Division 1 clash to rise to third in the table. Clon have a vital game coming up this weekend though, an All-Ireland quarter-final on home turf.

Bantry Bay Rugby Club marked its 100 year anniversary with a gala event.

Ardfield progressed to the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup semi-finals after seeing off Clonakilty AFC. Drinagh Rangers, Bunratty United and Togher Celtic progressed too.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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