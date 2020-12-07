You’ll light up with stunning Fastnet views

VIEWS of the iconic Fastnet Rock are just one of the strong selling points of this Schull property.

A new addition to what is a very lively local market, this three-bedroom has plenty more to turn heads.

Selling agent Henry O’Leary points to its unusual split-level design, which brings a little quirkiness and a point of interest to the layout.

The well-presented bungalow extends to 1,160sq ft with the bedrooms on the slightly lower level, adding cosiness and a slight ‘bunker’ feel.

Accommodation comprises a character-filled kitchen/dining space as well as a separate sitting room.

The property sits on a very generous two-acre site which brings us to the all-important views and location overlooking Long Island channel and the entrance to Colla harbour.

‘

The entire house is awash with natural light, with every window being strategically located to capture the incredible views which include the Fastnet Rock and Lighthouse to the South West. It’s nestled in one of the area’s most sought-after blue ribbon addresses, just 450m from Colla Pier and only 3.7km from Schull village,’ said Henry.

For more information see hol.ie