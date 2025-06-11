HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Clogagh five-bed for €595,000

Two kitchens adds extra zest to stylish family residence.

WITH five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two kitchens, a property in Cloghagh North screams ‘family home.’

The house which spans 2,700 sq ft is located in the countryside but is well connected with Timoleague six minutes away, and it’s within a 15 minute drive of Clonakilty and Bandon.

It delivers a lot for its asking price of €595,000 including stylish and generously sized living spaces and equally attractive outdoor areas on a 0.6 acre site.

‘There’s plenty of space for kids to play and explore, with a planted herb garden, a secure shed, and a fenced area ideal for pets or hens. The large back yard is suitable for a campervan, boat, or even a greenhouse, and there are two patios: one enclosed with a stone-built barbecue, and the other open with panoramic countryside views perfect for outdoor living,’ said selling agent Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin.

‘The location is fantastic for families, with the local primary school (which includes a special education class) just one minute away. A secondary school bus stop is conveniently located at the gate,’ she added.

This home offers more than just a place to live it offers a lifestyle, said Majella.

‘With ample space to grow, a stunning setting, and a location that provides both rural charm and proximity to essential services, this West Cork property is the perfect family home.’

For more contact DNG Galvin at dnggalvin.ie or 023-8844958.