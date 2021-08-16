Work, rest and play in harbour home

GLANDORE continues to be one of the most sought-after addresses in West Cork and it’s not hard to figure out why.

Harbour Hill House is new to the market with estate agent Henry O’Leary and, with its versatile layout and range of accommodation, is proving quite the talking point.

With an asking price of €645,000 it’s also at the upper end of the market, but this five-bed can’t be accused of not packing a good punch.

The first floor houses all the sleeping accommodation, as well as a separate laundry room and utility room.

There are also – wait for it – three separate offices, which in this age of remote working is surely a unique selling point. We can’t help but wonder how many lockdown arguments and headaches such a glorious arrangement would have prevented.

Upstairs, and to avail of the great views, is the living accommodation. There’s a substantial living and separate sitting room, a kitchen/dining space, and a guest kitchen/dining space.

The versatility and options this area presents are endless, especially if new owners converted the offices into bedrooms. Given the location, there would be very strong rental potential.

Located just 800m from Glandore village, the property enjoys a very secluded feel, given that it’s tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

For more contact Henry O’Leary at hol.ie or call 023-8835959