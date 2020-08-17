Sink your teeth into this house with view of River Lee

A STYLISH one-storey, that’s just a 20-minute commute to the city has hit the market in Lissarda.
Lake View (so called for the obvious reasons), is a bit of a show-stopper in terms of its location, design and space.
With an asking price of €750,000, the four-bedroomed, 3,900 sq ft home sits on a 1.5 acre site of professionally-designed gardens.
Designed like a ‘H,’ the bedroom accommodation (all ensuite) runs down one side of the house, while no less than three receptions rooms comprising living, garden room and kitchen/dining space run down the other side. The solid wood kitchen features prestige appliances such as a Rangemaster and Bosch fridge freezer.
Many of these south-facing rooms have a double aspect with French doors opening onto the impressive Indian sandstone sun terrace, which overlooks the gardens.
A really impressive sized hallway links both wings, and there’s a tremendous sense of space and light throughout. There’s also a study room which has the option of being a fifth bedroom.
Back to the gardens, though, which will be a selling point for many. They feature a range of exotic trees and plants, a vegetable garden with glasshouse and an array of fruit bearing plants including redcurrants, gooseberries, raspberries and grapes.
The site also features a double detached garage, with wc and storage.
OM2 in Macroom are managing the sale of this property. Contact them at OM2.ie or call them on 026-63063.
