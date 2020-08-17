Property

Sink your teeth into this house with view of River Lee

August 17th, 2020 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The layout of Lake View is effective and efficient with living accommodation on one side of the house, and the en-suite bedrooms down the other.

Share this article

A STYLISH one-storey, that’s just a 20-minute commute to the city has hit the market in Lissarda.

Lake View (so called for the obvious reasons), is a bit of a show-stopper in terms of its location, design and space.

Stretching over 3,900 sq ft, space won’t be an issue in this modern property in Lissarda, which is also a short commute from the city. The house sits on a site of 1.5 acres of professionally-designed gardens which will be another big selling point. The solid wood kitchen, above left, features prestige appliances such as a Rangemaster and Bosch fridge freezer.

 

With an asking price of €750,000, the four-bedroomed, 3,900 sq ft home sits on a 1.5 acre site of professionally-designed gardens.

 

Designed like a ‘H,’ the bedroom accommodation (all ensuite) runs down one side of the house, while no less than three receptions rooms comprising living, garden room and kitchen/dining space run down the other side. The solid wood kitchen features prestige appliances such as a Rangemaster and Bosch fridge freezer.

 

Many of these south-facing rooms have a double aspect with French doors opening onto the impressive Indian sandstone sun terrace, which overlooks the gardens.

 

A really impressive sized hallway links both wings, and there’s a tremendous sense of space and light throughout.  There’s also a study room which has the option of being a fifth bedroom.

 

Back to the gardens, though, which will be a selling point for many. They feature a range of exotic trees and plants, a vegetable garden with glasshouse and an array of fruit bearing plants including redcurrants, gooseberries, raspberries and grapes.

The site also features a double detached garage, with wc and storage.

OM2 in Macroom are managing the sale of this property. Contact them at OM2.ie or call them on  026-63063.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.