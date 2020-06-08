Sea views every way you turn in this pristine bungalow

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Three-bed near Ardfield for €430,000

LOTS of West Cork properties are lucky enough to have a sea view, but rarely does one boast of such a treat from both its front and back.

That’s the claim to fame of this residence near Ardfield. It’s a 1,400sq ft three-bed bungalow which is new to the market with Hodnett Forde. With a price tag of €430,000 it sits on a site of around one acre and has uninterrupted views eastwards overlooking Dirk and Sandycove bays and westwards towards the Long Strand and all the way to the Stags islands.

‘Compact but functional and well laid out’ best describes the house which has had a recent makeover and is in pristine condition. Included in the sale is bespoke hand-crafted fitted furniture and there are modern energy efficient upgrades throughout.

Accommodation comprises a kitchen/diner, separate sitting room, while the master suite has a generous walk-in wardrobe and roomy en suite.

There’s also plenty to interest outside with a selection of outhouses, sheds, a garage, courtyard and interesting gardens.

For more, including a virtual tour of the property, contact Hodnett Forde on hodnettforde.com or tel 0238833367.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three- bed, two-bath bungalow on one acre for €430,000.

Location

Greenanes, which is a short walk to Ardfield village, five minutes to Red Strand beach and 10 minutes’ drive to Clonakilty.

Selling points

Sea views and outside space.