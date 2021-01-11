PROPERTY: Dunworley two-bed for €650,000

Beachside bolthole has its own private sea access

AT first glance what’s on offer at this coastal property and what the asking price is coming in at, might seem slightly at odds.

But look again, this time with an open mind and lots of imagination, and a greater appreciation of what’s possible at this heavenly spot might become an awful lot clearer.

The asking price of €650,000 may be at the upper end of the West Cork scale, but what’s on offer at this Dunworley bolthole is everything the discerning house hunter (both national and international) is looking for right now.

That’s a traditional farmhouse, land (this comes with two acres), extensive access to the coastline and private access to a secluded beach. All boxes are firmly ticked here for sure.

Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen is managing the sale of this property and describes it as a ‘rare opportunity to acquire a truly private hideaway with its own access to the West Cork coastline.’

The location is private, without being secluded. Dunworley is near the villages of Timoleague, Barryroe and Courtmacsherry and within a short drive of Clonakilty and Bandon.

Quite clearly the 1,000 sq ft house is in need of modernisation but it has the potential to be extended and developed as either a summer house or full-time residence.

Sean points out a unique feature of land is the shingle beach. ‘The grounds are also laid out in paddock and contain a number outbuildings which could be converted,’ he said.

The potential here is unlimited for those with the funds.

For more see charlesmccarthy.com

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Two-bed farmhouse, with two acres land, outbuildings and beach access for €650,000.

Location

Dunworley is approx eight miles from Clonakilty and four miles from both Timoleague and Courtmacsherry. Cork city and airport is 30 miles away.

Selling points

Private beach and wonderful coastal views.