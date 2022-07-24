Prime site for Skibb housing

SKIBBEREEN could shortly have a new housing estate on the sought-after Baltimore Road.

A site of just over four acres has come to market on land that is currently zoned as residential in the current Cork County Development Plan.

Selling agent John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde said it has been some time since such an opportunity presented itself.

‘This is a very attractive piece of land at Coronea that will be easily developed. It’s in a sought after location with extensive road frontage on to the Baltimore Road, with a footpath connecting it directly to town,’ he said.

‘Due to the current housing crisis, with supply not meeting demand, it offers great development opportunity. We’ll be inviting offers from builders, developers and investors,’ he said.

The site is guiding between €125-€150,000 an acre he said.

Meanwhile a 1.25 acre site in Baltimore town centre is new to market, with Hodnett Forde.

Guiding €600,000, the land is just off the main street and is zoned residential.

The site has previously lapsed, high-density planning permission.