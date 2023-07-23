Opportunity is knocking along Wild Atlantic Way

IF you’ve ever thought of getting into business along the Wild Atlantic Way, then an opportunity may have arrived in beautiful Beara.

The O’Sullivan’s Day Today shop, hardware business, and Sea View Guesthouse in Allihies has gone on the market with Hodnett Forde and joint agent JJ O’Sullivan.

The shop is a modern, family-run grocery, while the property includes the hardware supplies store, fuel pumps and the guesthouse, which consists of nine ensuite bedrooms. Separately, there is a four-bed residential quarters.

The shop remains a thriving business but the O’Sullivan family have decided to take a step away, which has given rise to this opportunity. Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde says that along with strong local trade, the shop’s customers include a substantial tourist trade and farmers.

Situated within walking distance of Allihies Beach – no doubt an attraction for visitors to the guesthouse – the property is 15 minutes from Castletownbere.

The property is available as a going concern in one or two lots.

Prices are on application and for more information contact Hodnett Forde at 023 88 333 67.