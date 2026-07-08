HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Whitethorn Lodge

Detached office space ‘a rare find’ with five-bed

A HANDSOME five-bed family home with plenty of lifestyle potential has just come to the market in Innishannon.

Henry O’Leary auctioneers describes Whitethorn Lodge, which has a detached home office, as somewhere which ‘offers something increasingly rare: a family home with character, space to grow and a setting that feels established rather than newly created.

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‘A place where children can play on the lawn, parents can work from home, friends can gather around the kitchen table, and life can unfold at a pace that feels just a little more enjoyable.’

Set behind a gated entrance on a generous elevated site, this residence boasts 1,900sqft of internal floor space, with two reception rooms and a recently updated kitchen.

The accommodation is both practical and flexible, with two bedrooms on the ground floor and three more overhead, including a generous master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

The mature gardens wrap around the house, creating a private haven filled with colour, shelter and sunshine. To the rear, a purpose-built detached home office offers something increasingly sought after yet rarely found.

Currently arranged as two separate offices, it provides an ideal space for remote working, creative pursuits or simply escaping household negotiations regarding whose turn it is to empty the dishwasher.