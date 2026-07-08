Annual charity walk in memory of Bandon man Mark Prendergast

HUNDREDS are expected to ‘make their mark on cancer’ at the annual 22km charity walk from The Viaduct to Bandon Town Hall later this month.

The trek on Sunday July 19th – which participants can walk or run - is a fundraiser to support patients receiving treatment at The Mercy while also raising awareness.

Now in its thirteenth year, the walk has become recognised as an inspiring community event which raises vital funds for The Mercy Foundation to support services and care for cancer patients and their families right across Munster.

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Founded in memory of Bandon man Mark Prendergast, who died of testicular cancer in 2012, the event has raised an extraordinary €622,000 to date.

Committee spokesman Damien Prendergast said: ‘Together we are making our mark on cancer so that future cancer care is better for all.

Through the money raised by these events, we continue to fund services and projects across the Mercy Hospital that touch the lives of countless people in our community, our families, neighbours and friends.’

He added: ‘More than a fundraiser, Make Your Mark on Cancer is a powerful expression of community solidarity, honouring those affected by cancer while helping to improve care for future generations.’

To date funds raised have supported a range of initiatives at Mercy University Hospital, including specialist medical chairs to improve comfort during long treatments, and psycho-oncology services supporting patients and families coping with the emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis.

Supporters have also contributed to the development of the Mercy Cancer Care Centre, providing patients with a dedicated space for care and support throughout treatment.

In addition, the initiative has funded vital early detection and treatment pathways for testicular cancer, helping improve outcomes, as well as the Mercy Foundation’s Testicular Cancer Awareness Schools Programme, which equips young men to recognise symptoms and seek help early.

Rachel Stevenson, CEO of The Mercy Foundation, said: ‘Every kilometre walked and every euro raised translates into care, compassion and comfort for people throughout our community, on the days when they and their families need it most. Let’s continue to make our mark and make a real difference.’

The walk begins at The Viaduct at 9am on Sunday, July 19th. Complimentary buses, provided by McCarthy Coaches, depart from Kelleher’s Builder Providers in Bandon at 8am to transport participants to the starting point.

The route is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, with refreshment and toilet stops along the way. A shorter starting option is also available from Innishannon Parish Hall.

This year’s sponsors are Acesigns and McCarthy Coaches, with C103 as official media partner. Participants can register at www.makeyourmark.ie or call 086 4542132 for a sponsorship card.

For more information about The Mercy Foundation’s work, visit www.mercyfoundation.ie.