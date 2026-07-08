Senator calls for a dedicated support scheme to protect rural pubs and their role in communities

SENATOR Noel O’Donovan has called on Government to introduce a dedicated support scheme for rural pubs, warning that many which he described as ‘community establishments’ across West Cork are facing unprecedented financial pressures that threaten their future viability.

Speaking in the Seanad, the Cork South West Fine Gael senator raised the VFI’s (Vintners’ Federation of Ireland) proposal for a new On-Trade Sustainability Scheme and urged Government ministers to recognise the vital role pubs play in sustaining rural communities.

Senator O’Donovan said that pubs are far more than businesses and remain at the heart of social, cultural and economic life in towns and villages throughout West Cork.

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‘Across rural Ireland, and particularly here in West Cork, the local pub is often the centre of community life. It is where people gather, where visitors experience local culture, and where important social connections are maintained,’ he said. ‘The loss of these establishments would have a profound impact on our communities’.

O’Donovan highlighted the alarming rate of pub closures nationally, with more than 2,200 pubs closing since 2005 and closures continuing at a rate of approximately 128 per year. In Cork the situation is even worse. The Rebel County has lost nearly one in three pubs – a fall of 32.7%.

He pointed to substantial increases in operating costs faced by publicans, including electricity costs rising by 70%, wage costs increasing by 40%, and significant increases in water charges.

‘While the reduction in VAT for food services announced in Budget 2026 was welcome, the reality is that many smaller rural pubs do not serve hot food and therefore receive little or no benefit from that measure. We need targeted supports that recognise the unique challenges facing traditional rural pubs’.

Senator O’Donovan said he is working closely with his colleague Cllr Brendan McCarthy on the issue and both representatives are committed to ensuring the concerns of publicans and rural communities are heard at both a local and national level.

‘This is an issue of huge importance for West Cork. Rural pubs support local employment, contribute to tourism, provide a meeting place for communities and often play an essential role during times of crisis.

‘The proposed VFI On-Trade Sustainability Scheme would provide a tax credit based on verified supply chain costs of draught products, with supports capped at €20,000 per licensed premises annually. The measure is designed to target smaller pubs that are most vulnerable to rising costs.’

Senator O’Donovan held a meeting between West Cork publicans, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Jerry Buttimer and Cllr McCarthy in Skibbereen to discuss the experiences and concerns of pubs in West Cork.

‘It is important that Government continues to listen to those on the ground who are working tirelessly to keep these businesses open and serving their communities,’ he said.

Concluding, Senator O’Donovan said the Government must act decisively to protect one of rural Ireland’s most important institutions. ‘If we are serious about sustaining vibrant rural communities, then we must support the businesses that are central to those communities. Rural pubs are part of the social fabric of West Cork and Ireland, and they deserve practical support to help secure their future.’