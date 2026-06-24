HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Tuck Mill

Riverside restoration is a real must-see des res

IF a fully-restored traditional residence with a selection of outbuildings on a plot running down to a river appeals then read on.

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Tuck Mill, extending to 1,488sqft of internal floor space, is set on 0.7-acre plot that includes a garage, workshop and outbuildings and gardens overlooking the Ardigeen River.

From the outside it looks like a traditional farmhouse, but step inside and it has been lovingly transformed into a bright and airy home bursting with character and complete with all mod cons.

A newly-installed kitchen boasting dual aspect windows is the heart of the home. A door to the sun terrace from this room brings the outside in during the warm summer months. Three of the four bedrooms are double with the master ensuite.

The outbuildings feature a collection of buildings each with power, lighting and electric roller doors.

Selling agents Hodnett Forde advise: ‘Tuck Mill is a truly special place, rarely seen and impossible to recreate.’ Viewing is highly recommended.