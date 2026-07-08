Grounded: Full steam ahead for Bantry barista sisters in Kinsale

IT’S full steam ahead for two West Cork barista sisters who have just opened their third coffee shop in as many years.

BY EMMA CONNOLLY

Orlagh and Nora O’Shea from Bantry recently opened the newest ‘Grounded’ beside the award-winning Lusitania museum at the Old Head Signal Tower in Kinsale, with popular coffee shops already open in their home town and Douglas.

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The pair opened their first Grounded during Covid in 2021.

‘Going out for coffee was about the only thing we could do at that time and we became coffee connoisseurs!’ said Nora.

Orlagh added: ‘It almost started out as just something for a bit of craic, as we thought we could give making great coffee a go ourselves!’

They invested in a refrigeration unit and with the help of their three brothers they fitted it out as a customised coffee truck, trading opposite the Maritime Hotel.

‘Our parents did think we were a bit mad alright, but they were a great support and we all came up with the name for the business together,’ said Orlagh,

An entrepreneurial spirit runs in the family as their father runs the well-known construction company Murnane & O’Shea.

By 2024, Nora (25) had graduated from French and Art History in UCC where Orlagh (23) was studying marketing.

‘We were both based in Cork, and we were at the stage that it was either push on and expand or opt out. Bantry was working well and we had learned a lot so we decided it was time to divide and conquer! We loved Douglas and found a great unit in Douglas Court Shopping Centre where we’ve been trading since Christmas ’24,’ said Nora.

As well as coffees (supplied by Stone Valley in Clonakilty), they serve sandwiches, acai bowls, ice cream and sweet treats.

‘We have great suppliers and a model that works so we thought, two coffee shops wasn’t enough – we went for our third! We saw an ad for the unit in Lusitania museum, went to see it and just fell in love with the location straight away. We’ve been here for a few weeks now and the welcome we’ve got from the community and tourists has been brilliant,’ said Orlagh.

Like all businesses, costs have spiralled for the sisters since they launched.

‘Wages, VAT rate, everything really has increased but we’re lucky to have such a loyal customer base who are very supportive. Having said that every day is a school day for us. It’s been a massive learning curve but we’ve grown along with the businesses. We’re also really lucky to have found trusted staff because there’s just no way we can do it all.”

What’s it like working as sisters?

‘Brilliant!’ they agree.

‘We’re a great team,’ said Orlagh. Nora added: ‘There’s never a dull moment, and no such thing as day off but as our grandmother said if you love you do you’ll never work a day in your life,’ and that’s how we feel.’