Cork had highest planning approvals for one-off homes in first quarter

CORK and Kerry had the highest number of planning approvals for one-off homes in the first three months of 2026, new figures show.

The South-West had 21.2% of all houses granted permission in the first three months of the year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The figures are released as the government is preparing a National Planning Statement which is set to address issues including rural one-off builds.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The policy is to accommodate anyone who wants to build a home, that is exactly what we need to do when it comes to rural planning,’ said Minister Christopher O’Sullivan about the draft statement he is preparing with Minister for Housing James Browne.

‘We need to accommodate them rather than blocking them and putting up obstacles.’

Minister O’Sullivan gave the example of a recently married couple who have just had a child who are applying for planning permission.

‘We cannot have a situation where that couple get on to your constituency office and are crying down the phone because they are on their third and fourth application, and I know that happens.

‘Connection to the area doesn’t mean that you have to be born in the field where the site is, or maybe the field next door to it or even that postcode.’

It was the community you were a part of, the area you grew up in, played sports and worked that mattered, the Minister

said.