HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Abbeystrewry

A-rated home has focus on energy efficiency.

IF an A-rated, architecturally designed family home that is turnkey ready and just four kilometres from Skibbereen town appeals to you then read on.

Selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill describe Abbeystrewry as ‘truly exceptional’ and it’s not hard to see why. It was built in 2019 with meticulous attention to detail and is set on half an acre.

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Every aspect of the home reflects quality craftsmanship, energy efficiency, and stylish modern living, from the stunning open-plan kitchen, dining and living area to the striking gallery-style landing.

The ground floor accommodation has been carefully planned with future-proofing in mind. A generously sized bedroom, currently utilised as a study, is conveniently located adjacent to a full family bathroom.

Clever understairs storage further enhances the home’s practicality. The main bedroom suite features a walk-in wardrobe and a spacious en-suite bathroom. Two further well-proportioned bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom complete the first-floor accommodation.

The property features triple-glazed windows throughout, ducon slab (concrete) first floor, an air-to-water heat pump heating system, and underfloor heating.

Beautifully maintained grounds offer a variety of distinct outdoor spaces to enjoy. Features include a polytunnel, a charming pergola, and two separate patio areas ideal for outdoor dining and relaxation.

As the auctioneer notes: ‘This outstanding home represents a rare opportunity to acquire a modern, energy-efficient residence in a prime location close to Skibbereen, combining contemporary design, exceptional comfort, and superb outdoor living.’

The property is guiding at €550,000 and viewing (by appointment) is highly recommended.