HOUSE OF THE WEEK Timoleague four-bed for €565,000

June 21st, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Dormer bungalow offers style and space

A PRISTINE dormer bungalow, with that extra ‘something’ is attracting plenty of interest near Timoleague. 

Located in Killavarrig, the two-storey residence was architecturally designed and constructed in 2005, and has had several upgrades since. 

Extending to 1,814 sq ft, accommodation comprises kitchen/dining room, living room, sun room and office, as well as four double bedrooms. 

It’s all set on an acre of private grounds with a mature garden, a recently fitted polytunnel and an enclosed dog pound/chicken run with garden shed.

A detached garage is built in insulated cavity block which offers potential for use as office/additional bedroom with ensuite and cloakroom.

Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde is managing the sale. For more see hodnettforde.com or call 023-8833367.

