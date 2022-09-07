HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed apartment with food business for €1.2m

Rare chance to get feet under table of Schull restaurant

A SCHULL-centre restaurant with a contemporary overhead apartment is new to the market guiding €1.2m.

Price wise, that puts it at the upper end of the West Cork market right now, but there’s quite the package on offer.

Starting with the restaurant, the well-known Nicos comprises a ground-floor shop/café with a 20-seater dining room and fully equipped professional kitchen, with a cold room.

There’s also an exquisite outdoor covered patio and bar area, with a separate uncovered dining space.

Combined, the premises boasts 100 covers.

The three-bed/two-bath overhead apartment is presented to the highest standards.

It’s bright and ultra-modern and so tastefully decorated it wouldn’t look out of place in any interiors magazine. A large south facing balcony offering views over Schull Harbour and Cape Clear is the icing on the cake.

Pat Maguire Properties is managing this sale. For more see patmaguireproperties.com or call 028-22822.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed apartment and 100-cover restaurant for €1.2m.

Location

Nicos, Main Street, Schull.

Selling points

Turn-key condition of premises; chance to acquire established business.