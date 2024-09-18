HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Stylish Macroom four-bed house on large site for €675,000

Put down roots in family home with glorious gardens

A SOPHISTICATED and luxurious home is new to market in the Macroom area guiding €675,000.

Built in 2008, Shanacloon is a four-bed property located at Ballymakeera which is a five minute walk from Ballyvourney, 15-minute drive to Macroom, and 50 minute drive to Cork city.

Living accommodation is on the first floor with a light filled and large open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area.

On the opposite end of the floor, there are two further living spaces, one of which features a beautifully crafted oak library complete with a hook rolling ladder.

Four spacious double bedrooms, a main bathroom, and an additional utility room are on the lower level. In all the house extends to a very spacious 2,835 sq foot.

The gardens and grounds are just as exciting and extend to 1.1 acres. As well as impressive planting there’s also a greenhouse and a covered vegetable garden. The site also features a unique selection of outbuildings, including the original cottage on the site which has huge potential and is oozing charm, along with a large Steeltech shed with a concrete base, fully powered and ready for use, and a covered car port.

Savills are managing the sale of this property. For more see savills.com or call 021 4271371.