CORK recorded the lowest monthly rainfall in the country in June 2025 according to the latest report from Met Eireann.

The report shows that while rainfall was ‘above average’ nationally last month, it was driest in the south.

The weather station at Cork Airport recorded a total of 47mm, compared to Athenry, Co Galway which was highest at 165mm, and its wettest June since 2012.

The highest daily rainfall total was 42.6mm at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin on Saturday June 14th, its highest daily fall for June since 2009 and 64% of its monthly total in a single day.

The number of rain days ranged from 19 days at both Dublin Airport, and Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin to 26 days at both Athenry, Co Galway and Claremorris, Co Mayo. Generally stations in Leinster, Ulster and Connacht saw above average rainfall, while several stations in Munster saw below average rainfall.

The monthly weather report found: ‘June was warm with above average rainfall overall. High pressure… brought the hottest, driest and sunniest spell of the month between Monday 16th and Saturday 21st.’