GAA chiefs to issue ‘detailed report’ on Cork football as concerns raised

CORK GAA chiefs intend to publish a ‘detailed and considered report’ next week following the county committee meeting that was devoted to Cork football on Tuesday night.

The latest monthly meeting of Cork County Committee at Páirc Uí Chaoimh was dedicated to an open discussion and debate on all aspects of Cork football – it was a chance for delegates, the people on the ground, to voice their concerns with many aspects of Cork football causing frustration.

Among the issues raised, The Southern Star understands, is the proper restoration of the club U21 football championship, as divisional competitions are now being squeezed into February, when the weather often caused postponements. Cork GAA Chairman Pat Horgan admitted that the February playing window is not working and that the CCC is looking seriously at finding proper space for those games. Having hundreds of club players idle at U21 level while the Cork players were in action should also be looked at, according to one delegate.

The development squads came in for a lot of criticism on the night for many reasons. Although it was stated that these young players were not stopped from playing with their clubs, it was argued that the very opposite was the truth, that they do not play with their own clubs. While it was generally felt that the present squad system was not producing the right results, there were no answers or suggestions to what alterations should be made.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan did briefly address the much-maligned five-year Cork football plan, and he admitted to delegates that it didn’t hit its main target: that Cork teams would regularly contest for the football’s biggest prizes. No Cork senior, U20 or minor football team has reached an All-Ireland football final this decade.

‘The meeting, which was hugely well attended, ran for over three hours, and was characterised by positive and constructive contributions from delegates across a range of themes, with ensuing responses from Cork GAA executive and staff members,’ a Cork GAA statement read, though one concerned club delegate who attended Tuesday’s meeting told The Southern Star that there was a lot of ‘talk, talk, talk, with no positive action or changes.’ The hope is Cork’s commitment to releasing a report on the meeting next week – to be published on www.gaacork.ie – will be a step towards addressing the underlying issues in Cork football.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting were:

The Cork senior football team.

Adult and U21 club competitions.

County underage teams (U20, minor, development squads).

Underage club competitions (Rebel Óg).

Schools (primary and post-primary).

Development of coaches.

Cork’s disappointing record in minor and U20 football in recent years drew a good response from delegates. The main blame in minor football was laid at the door of the Munster Council for providing few games – Cork and Kerry do not take part in the round-robin stage of the Munster MFC and so have fewer games played when the competition reaches its knock-out stages. While other provinces have minor football leagues, Munster doesn’t. The matter is being taken up with Munster Council and it was also stated that Cork have applied to enter the Leinster league next season.

Rebel Óg also came in for criticism, especially the grading and travelling involved. It was strongly felt that getting rid of the old traditional rivalries between neighbouring clubs was a big mistake and that an effort should be made to return to that, instead of teams, especially at U14 and U16, having to play teams they hardly knew from the opposite ends of the county.

The number of independent and amalgamated teams is also a worry, but that is an issue that is presently being dealt with by the CCC of the board. A call was made for a proper review of the current Rebel Óg system while the lack of publicity for underage games, compared to soccer, was an issue.

The shortcomings of the Cork senior football team were also discussed, with delegates concerned about the present style of play and the failure to win promotion from Division 2 of the national league. The fact that supporters had abandoned the football team was also raised and that only a winning team would entice them back. Also, the practice of the Cork management team in naming dummy teams for games was strongly criticised.

The county board noted the ‘volume and extent of commentary and observations’ and will now draw up its ‘more detailed and considered report’ to be issued next week.