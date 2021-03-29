House of the Week: Skibbereen three-bed with studio for €275k

IF lockdowns have taught us anything, it’s how important it is to have a nice home to bunker down in.

And they don’t come more packed with charm and character than this extended farmhouse, outside of Skibbereen.

Located in the townland of Dromig, it’s a really exciting property that will appeal to house hunters on lots of levels.

For starters, the three-bedroom house extends to 120 sqm, and accommodation includes a sunroom, open plan living/kitchen and separate cosy sitting room.

Original features at every turn will have viewers squealing in delight when they can get in to see the place. They include vaulted ceilings, stone chimney breast, exposed ceiling beams, and stone floors. Naturally the kitchen has a Belfast sink and a solid fuel Rayburn cooker.

Moving outside to the one-acre site, there’s a polytunnel, so far so sustainable, and a shed (150 sq ft) and, wait for it, a separate 800 sq ft studio with two floors.

All of this comes with an asking price of €275,000, with glorious views thrown in, on the house.

The sale is being managed by Pat Maguire. For more call 028-22822 or see patmaguireproperties.com

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed farmhouse with polytunnel, shed and studio on one acre for €275,000.

Location

Dromig, three miles north of Skibbereen.

Selling points

Rustic charm and separate studio.