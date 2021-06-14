Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Six-bed with water frontage for €1.35m

June 14th, 2021

By Emma Connolly

The house alone is a gem, but combined with all the other extras, such as tennis courts, stables, sea views, a boat house, all on nine acres, it’s elevated to something really spectacular.

This Glandore property is courting lots of attention and is a real ‘ace’ of space!

WE all have a wishlist when it comes to what we want in our dream home. 

Thanks to Dermot Bannon, the utility room is now pretty standard in people’s top five. Others also desire a boot room, a library, guest quarters, perhaps a tennis court, stables, oh and all with sea views.

Well, Charles McCarthy Estate Agents & Savills can make all those wishes come true as they’re joint selling agents for a very special property in Glandore. 

Baywood is an impressive 5,000sqft of absolute gorgeousness, on a nine-acre site with views of Glandore harbour. 

The site alone is enough to tempt and tantalise, but combined with such a tasteful and well laid out home, it makes for something memorable.

And not surprisingly such a premium property comes with a premium price of €1,350,000.

The house is tastefully designed, and while undeniably large, feels welcoming and homely. A large, double height hallway with a stove sets the tone, with a family room, connecting with the kitchen/dining. Both rooms are married by a large sunroom with views from Glandore harbour to Mount Gabriel. 

There’s also a separate lounge, with study, playroom, library, boot room/utility room, guest WC and garage. 

The guest apartment (a living room and ensuite bedroom) can be accessed from the main courtyard.

The five bedrooms are upstairs, along with a mezzanine, a reading room and … a linen room (squeal!). 

Outside there’s the stable block, a boathouse with roller shutter door, two full size state-of-the-art tennis and basketball courts, a landscaped pond and streams. 

What else? Oh two vehicular access points, and a hot tub. 

We’re predicting a spike in lottery ticket purchases in West Cork after seeing this. 

For more contact Charles McCarthy at charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21057.

