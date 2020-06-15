HOUSE OF THE WEEK Six-bed fixer-upper for €2.75m

Lots of people with grand designs on Glengarriff Castle

THE iconic shoreline castle in Glengarriff is back on the market for the princely sum of €2.75m.

For that, its new owners will get a majestic 12,000 sq ft building complete with ballroom, six bedrooms, and a staff wing. The only snag is that they’ll have to deliver this vision themselves – it’s what’s included in the property’s planning, and is not what will greet them when they drive up the sprawling driveway.

But for anyone not short of a bob, or who isn’t put off by basics like a lack of a roof, this is an incredible, potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire what is a very special property, which includes 87 acres of woodland and views of Garinish Island.

The Gothic-style castle dates back to 1790 when it was built for the brother of the first Earl of Bantry. Notable names that have overnighted there include JM Synge, William Butler Yeats and George Bernard Shaw.

In the 1970s it was a successful hotel, before closing in 1975. It was later bought by a German, and in 2003 was acquired by a Cork consortium. Having secured planning permission to develop a spa and holiday lodges, it went back on the market for €20m; before being sold for €1.6m to the late UK businessman Ted Toye six years ago.

On the market less than two weeks, with Roseanne Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, and Ray O’Neill of West Cork’s Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, there’s already plenty of interest in the property, not surprisingly.

Restoration work was started, but it’s far from complete. Pictures here show that one wing has been re-roofed, and the windows have also been fully replaced.

Plans for the next phase show a grand banqueting hall/ballroom, as well as kitchens, breakfast room and a living room at ground level. Below there is space for a wine cellar, sauna, and additional work spaces. Upstairs there are six bedrooms, as well as further formal and living spaces.

This could be someone’s dream fixer-upper; or for someone else, a truly unique chance to be king or queen of their modern day castle. Either way, we can’t wait to see what’s the next chapter for the illustrious Glengarriff Castle. See sherryfitz.ie for more.

