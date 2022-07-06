Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Rossmore four-bed home for €395,000

July 6th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

There’s a rustic charm to this property at Rossmore, outside Clonakilty, which is on a site that covers 2.25 acres.

Upgraded farmhouse has a separate studio

‘AFFORDABLE’ is obviously relative to how much money you have, but in the current property climate, this Rossmore property probably qualifies for that description.

Guiding €395,000, it’s a traditional farmhouse that was renovated in 2005 and extended into a four-bedroom home.

It has the added bonus of a separate annex and large shed/workshop, which is wired for electricity. It offers potential for a variety of uses, including a home office, studio or workshop.

Measuring approx 1,800 sq ft, the accommodation comprises an entrance porch, leading to a sitting room which opens through to an open plan kitchen/dining room.

A utility room and WC are located off the kitchen, while two large double bedrooms are accessed off the sitting room.

The first floor includes two further large double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The site covers 2.25 acres, which include a mature wooded area and two paddocks.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing the sale. For more see sfon.ie or call 023 - 8833995.

