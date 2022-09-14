Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Modern five-bed on town’s edge for €675k

September 14th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Bandon property is a real crowd-pleaser

LOCATION, space and style – ‘Grianan’ on the outskirts of Bandon is a definite crowd-pleaser.

The 313sqm property is located on the Dunmanway Road with views to Castle Bernard, Bandon Golf Club, and woodlands.

Built in 2005, it’s in perfect condition with a contemporary vibe, that still has an element of character.

Accommodation comprises two large reception rooms (with nine foot ceilings), and a large kitchen/dining room which combined, make a great entertaining space.

There’s also a utility room, five bedrooms, three ensuite, family bathroom, and guest bathroom.

A major extra, considering the times we’re in, is a block built detached and fully insulated studio (ideal for an office or gym) with south facing double doors and windows.

The gardens are laid out in a manageable lawn with a monkey puzzle tree as a centre piece.

Hodnett Forde is managing the sale of this property. For more see hodnettforde.com or call 023 8833367

***

