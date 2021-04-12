House of the Week: Kilbrittain three-bed with workshop for €315k

‘A DIAMOND in the rough,’ is how selling agent Henry O’Leary describes this Kilbrittain property.

The three-bed house extends to approx 1,900 sq ft and, as Henry says, needs some finishing touches. But with the right person in the saddle, all the necessary components are here to make Teach Lulu in Garryndruig really remarkable.

The residence has a super spacious kitchen space with a stand-out four-oven oil fired Aga at its heart, and double doors to an attractive decking area. On either side, are equally large reception rooms. Combined, the three create a perfect flow for comfortable, modern living. Bedroom accommodation is upstairs.

The house sits on a one-acre site which features a detached garage, workshop, stables and tackroom. Naturally horse lovers will be interested, but the spaces could be re-purposed for a variety of uses.

On the market for €315,000 and in pristine condition, this is a most interesting and original property, the likes of which don’t come up for sale too often.

For more contact Henry O’Leary on 023-8835959 or see hol.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed on one-acre site, with stables, for €315,000.

Location

Garryndruig, 3km from Kilbrittain, 5km from Timoleague, 12km from Bandon and 15km from Clonakilty.

Selling points

Stables and lifestyle options.