HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed outside Bandon for €750,000

Sizing up 3,000 sq ft A-rated home

WITH two reception areas and five bedrooms, the buyer of No 6 Ashgrove Meadows in Bandon certainly won’t be caught for space.

The 3,000sq ft A-rated house on the outskirts of the West Cork town is on the market with auctioneers Henry O’Leary for €750,000, and will suit prospective owners who want to enjoy space.

This home is for sale with a builder’s finish, which includes a concrete ground floor, precast concrete first floor, and underfloor heating on both levels. All walls and ceilings are smooth skim-coat finished and painted white.

No.6 has hardwood pre-finished shaker-style oak veneered solid/glazed doors throughout.

Ashgrove Meadows is one of only six homes at the end of a cul-de-sac, and No. 6 is the last site, with farmland on two sides and a green area to the front.

The house has two reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms, with luxurious bath. The south-facing patio offers countryside views.

Heating up the large space won’t be a problem, with a modern air-to-water underfloor heating system. The mechanical heatrecovery ventilation system boasts up to 90% efficiency.

Ashgrove Meadows is connected for mains water and sewage, and for high speed fibre broadband.

Located at Spring Lane, this house is located near the Bandon by-pass with Clonakilty, Cork city, and Kinsale all within easy reach.

If size matters to buyers, and there’s a little left over for furnishings, then Ashgrove Meadows will certainly grab interests.

For inquiries, contact selling agent Henry O’Leary at 023 8835959 or [email protected].