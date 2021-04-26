House of the Week: Five-bed near Bantry with stunning views for €349k

RUGGED surrounds, gorgeous gardens and a super-cute name – what’s not to love about this period farmhouse?

Called Fuschia Cottage (told you!), it’s located in the remote, but not secluded area of Gerahies, within 7km of Bantry.

At every angle there’s a different view, sea or mountains, take your pick.

The nearby Gerahies Pier affords sea access and the property is positioned to take advantage of Bantry Bay and the mountains of the Beara Peninsula.

It’s a heady combination, and is new to the market with an asking price of €349,000.

The residence comprises an original period farmhouse of unique character, which includes sitting room with an inglenook fireplace and stove with a sunroom just off, kitchen, utility and guest toilet on the ground floor and two bedrooms upstairs.

It has been extended to include an East wing which has the dining room and study on ground floor with the spacious master en-suite bedroom and walk-in-wardrobe upstairs.

And the West wing has two further spacious en-suite bedrooms, one on the ground floor, and a family bathroom.

The vibe throughout the house is utterly charming and seductive, and that’s a feeling that’s ramped up a notch outside.

There’s an acre of mature landscaped gardens, a stone built shed at the back of the house and at the front of the property there are two greenhouses and a shed alongside them.

The sale is being managed by Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. For more see sfon.ie or call 028-21404.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five-bed period property with one acre of gardens for €349,000.

Location

Gerahies, 7km from Bantry and adjacent to the famed Goats Path on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

Selling points

Character, views and gardens