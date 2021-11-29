HOUSE OF THE WEEK Durrus village three-bed for €300,000

A TRADITIONAL bungalow, with an architect designed extension, located at the gateway to Sheep’s Head is new to market.

The three-bed property in the heart of the vibrant village of Durrus is guiding €300,000 and represents excellent value for money for that asking price.

The property comprises the well-kept bungalow, and the charming extension, which combined extends to just under 2,000 sq ft of living space. Also worth noting is the none-too-small benefit that the property has full planning permission for a three-bed dormer house right in its front garden.

The two-bed bungalow is bright and airy, with a charming sunroom; while the extension has standout features including a wood burning stove and a mezzanine.

The property enjoys high speed broadband and the mezzanine space is currently used as a home office.

Situated in the community spirited village of Durrus, the home’s gardens still afford it plenty of privacy.

Recent public investment in Durrus through the town and village renewal scheme has seen significant enhancement of the streetscape and outdoor amenities with resurfaced streets, new footpaths and outdoor dining areas developed.

Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy estate agents is managing the sale. For more contact 028-21057 or see charlesmccarthy.com.