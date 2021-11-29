Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Durrus village three-bed for €300,000

November 29th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The property comprises a traditional bungalow with an architect-designed modern extension. It has an enviable location at the gateway to the Sheep’s Head Way.

Share this article

A TRADITIONAL bungalow, with an architect designed extension, located at the gateway to Sheep’s Head is new to market.

The three-bed property in the heart of the vibrant village of Durrus is guiding €300,000 and represents excellent value for money for that asking price.

The property comprises the well-kept bungalow, and the charming extension, which combined extends to just under 2,000 sq ft of living space. Also worth noting is the none-too-small benefit that the property has full planning permission for a three-bed dormer house right in its front garden.

The two-bed bungalow is bright and airy, with a charming sunroom; while the extension has standout features including a wood burning stove and a mezzanine.

The property enjoys high speed broadband and the mezzanine space is currently used as a home office.

Situated in the community spirited village of Durrus, the home’s gardens still afford it plenty of privacy.

Recent public investment in Durrus through the town and village renewal scheme has seen significant enhancement of the streetscape and outdoor amenities with resurfaced streets, new footpaths and outdoor dining areas developed.

Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy estate agents is managing the sale. For more contact 028-21057 or see charlesmccarthy.com.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.