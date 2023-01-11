HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Dive into new home near Zetland Pier

ZETLAND Pier has to be one of West Cork’s most magical spots. Thanks to lockdowns it’s no longer an undiscovered one, but it’s hard to keep something this incredible off radar.

Imagine then, living within distance of the pier, and also Seal Harbour? This property at Muccurragh, Glengarriff, offers that opportunity.

It’s an original farmhouse and cottage property, measuring 126.9 sqm, which has been tastefully and expertly redesigned.

The result is a blend of old and new, that celebrates rural tradition and showcases contemporary architecture.

Standout features include large triple glazed windows, an upstairs balcony off the master suite taking advantage of the exceptional coastal views and no less than three solid fuel stoves.

Accommodation comprises an entrance porch, large modern kitchen/dining room with picture windows looking out to the south-facing garden, living room with an inset wood burning stove and a spacious wet room on the ground floor. The first floor accommodation includes both bedrooms, with the master enjoying the benefit of a dressing room and balcony to enjoy the best of the views.

An unexpected extra is a separate guest house on the grounds which would also work as a home office.

The house is on a one acre site, the gardens are glorious and there’s also a detached outbuilding which measures 14 sqm approximately.

The sale is being managed by Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. See sfon.ie for more or tel 028-21404.