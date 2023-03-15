HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Courtmac house ticks plenty of boxes for discerning buyer

SPACIOUS, stylish and within walking distance of the seaside, this property ticks a lot of boxes.

Located in the Clearwater estate on the edge of Courtmacsherry it’s guiding €475k with Martin Kelleher estate agent.

The four-bedroom property extends to around 1830 sq ft, with the added benefit of having a very flexible layout, which can be adapted to a buyers’ needs.

Downstairs accommodation comprises a sitting room, sun room and separate open plan kitchen/dining/living space, with one bedroom downstairs which could work just as well as an office or playroom.

The rest of the bedrooms are upstairs with views of Courtmacsherry bay on offer.

To the rear of the house is a large enclosed garden and patio area, and the property faces directly onto the green area, ideal for children. Sandy beaches are within walking distance, as is the popular village of Courtmacsherry.

For more see martinkelleher.ie or call 023 8859111.