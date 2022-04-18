Property

House of the Week: Clonakilty three-bed townhouse for €285,000

April 18th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The modest exterior belies a very interesting home that is full of character and includes a home bar in a shed in the back garden.

Easy to entertain at mid-terrace townhouse

WE all know not to judge a book by its cover, and the same can be said for a house by its façade.

Not that there’s anything in the slightest wrong with the façade of this mid-terrace three-bedroom townhouse near Clonakilty’s town centre, except that it does little to divulge the character that lies within – or the home bar up the back of the garden.
The house has been upgraded and modernised with features including oil fired central heating with condensing boiler, pressurised water system, solar panels, zoned heating and double glazed windows, while fibre broadband is also available.
The accommodation includes entrance hallway, sitting room with open fire and kitchen-dining with covered seating area off the ground floor. The first floor includes three double bedrooms, an office with potential to be used as a bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Throughout, there are little touches that give this home a lovely vibe and edge. But it’s outside that the real surprise is waiting.
There’s a terraced garden to the rear with a most original seating area off the kitchen which is ideal for entertaining. There’s another chic patio area and an insulated, south-facing shed, with double glazed windows that has been constructed to the rear of the property, which has been converted into an authentic home bar.

The detail is incredible and so are the fun times it would deliver, we imagine. The property has two further stores.

You can almost hear Home of the Year judge Hugh Wallace clapping his hands in excitement, even if Amanda Bone might struggle a bit with the vibe.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing the sale. For more see sfon.ie or call 023 883 3995.

 

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed mid terrace home for €285,000.

Location

57 Tawnies Crescent, near Clonakilty town centre.

Selling Points

Original décor and garden bar.

