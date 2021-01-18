HOUSE OF THE WEEK Clonakilty eight-bed for €395k

Town centre property project is packed with potential

WITH a new series of Grand Designs after hitting our screens, this vast townhouse might satisfy the notions it has brought out in the best of us.

Located at Connolly Street in Clonakilty, the 2,550 sq ft house spreads over three floors, has eight bedrooms, one bathroom (easily remedied!), and a sweeping garden.

It screams ‘property, project’ and while Con O’Neill of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill admits the property requires ‘some sensitive restoration in order to retain and enhance the unique features of its original design,’ the results could be really exciting.

The many features include spacious rooms with high ceilings, large windows, including double-glazed windows, feature fire surrounds and attractive tiling.

The ground floor accommodation includes living room, sitting room, dining room and kitchen/utility. The first floor includes lounge/bedroom, two double bedrooms and large family bathroom. The second floor is laid out as five rooms with potential use for bedrooms, office space, and more. The grounds offer just as much potential, with a long west-facing garden with several storage sheds.

For more contact sfon.ie or call 023-8833995.

