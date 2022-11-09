Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Clear to see attraction of Courtmacsherry four-bed home for €380,000

November 9th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

The house, above, is close to two sandy beaches and would make a great family home. Though in a seaside estate, it has a large, enclosed garden and an attractive patio area at the rear, see below. (Photos: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie)

A PRISTINE property in the popular Clearwater development in Courtmacsherry is new to market. 

The four-bed, is guiding €380,000 with estate agent Martin Kelleher, and would make an ideal family home. 

It’s a three/four bed recently extended property that extends to 1570 sq ft. 

Accommodation includes a modern kitchen/dining space, along with a recently added sunroom which gets the sun most of the day. 

On top of that, there’s a separate home office to the rear that could be used for a multitude of purposes, as well as outdoor storage. The gem of a property has the benefit of a large enclosed garden and an attractive patio area.

It’s within walking distance of the seaside village, and in easy reach of two sandy beaches. 

For more see martinkelleher.ie or call 023 8859111

 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

